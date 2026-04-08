IndiGo aircraft hit by unmanned vehicle at Kolkata airport, plane grounded
The aircraft has been grounded and is undergoing thorough inspections and necessary maintenance before being cleared for operations
The aircraft has been grounded and is undergoing thorough inspections and necessary maintenance before being cleared for operations
An unmanned third-party vehicle on the apron hit a parked IndiGo aircraft at Kolkata airport on Tuesday, prompting the airline to ground the plane for inspection, the carrier said.
"A third-party unmanned vehicle on the apron moved and came in contact with a parked IndiGo aircraft at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport, Kolkata on April 7, 2026. The relevant authorities have been informed," an IndiGo spokesperson said.
The aircraft has been grounded and is undergoing thorough inspections and necessary maintenance before being cleared for operations, the spokesperson added.
The plane was scheduled to operate flight 6E 6663 from Kolkata to Guwahati, but the airline arranged an alternate aircraft to operate the service.
No injuries were reported.
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First Published: Apr 08 2026 | 7:17 AM IST