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IndiGo aircraft hit by unmanned vehicle at Kolkata airport, plane grounded

The aircraft has been grounded and is undergoing thorough inspections and necessary maintenance before being cleared for operations

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The plane was scheduled to operate flight 6E 6663 from Kolkata to Guwahati (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2026 | 7:17 AM IST
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An unmanned third-party vehicle on the apron hit a parked IndiGo aircraft at Kolkata airport on Tuesday, prompting the airline to ground the plane for inspection, the carrier said.

"A third-party unmanned vehicle on the apron moved and came in contact with a parked IndiGo aircraft at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport, Kolkata on April 7, 2026. The relevant authorities have been informed," an IndiGo spokesperson said.

The aircraft has been grounded and is undergoing thorough inspections and necessary maintenance before being cleared for operations, the spokesperson added.

The plane was scheduled to operate flight 6E 6663 from Kolkata to Guwahati, but the airline arranged an alternate aircraft to operate the service.

No injuries were reported.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :IndiGoAviation IndiGoAirline IndiGoIndiGo AirlinesKolkata airportKolkata

First Published: Apr 08 2026 | 7:17 AM IST

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