IndiGo has extended the cancellation of all flights connecting four major Saudi Arabian cities until November 30, citing the prevailing security situation in the Gulf nation.

In a post on X on Wednesday, the domestic carrier said all flights to and from Jeddah, Madinah, Riyadh and Dammam would remain cancelled until November 30 (inclusive).

"In view of the prevailing security situation in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, all flights to and from Jeddah, Madinah, Riyadh and Dammam have been cancelled until 30 November 2026 (inclusive)," IndiGo said.

The airline had earlier cancelled flights to and from Jeddah and Madinah until November 21, while services connecting Riyadh and Dammam had already been suspended until November 30.

IndiGo said it was closely monitoring developments and assessing the situation. Passengers affected by the cancellations are being informed through the contact details provided at the time of booking, and the airline said it would extend the necessary assistance. Other domestic airlines also suspend Saudi services The cancellations come amid security concerns in Saudi Arabia, which has faced attacks on its cities and infrastructure by Yemen's Houthi group. Other Indian airlines have also extended or announced cancellations of services to the country. On November 13, Air India and Air India Express extended the cancellation of flights connecting Riyadh and Dammam until November 30, while services to Jeddah were suspended until November 21.