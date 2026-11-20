IndiGo, one of India's biggest airlines and one of the fastest-growing carriers in the world, has announced expansion of its Southeast Asia connectivity from Delhi, ahead of the year-end holidays.

According to the official release, IndiGo will launch daily, non-stop flights between Delhi and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from December 20, additional daily frequency between Delhi and Singapore, from December 20, increasing services to 14 departures weekly and an additional 5x weekly frequency between Delhi and Bangkok, from December 28, increasing services to 19 departures weekly IndiGo currently operates direct flights to Kuala Lumpur from Bengaluru and Chennai.

With over 50 weekly flights connecting Delhi to Thailand, Singapore, Vietnam and Indonesia, the airline has steadily expanded its Southeast Asia footprint from the capital. The addition of Kuala Lumpur to Delhi's network, along with increased frequencies to Singapore and Bangkok, further reinforces Delhi's position as a key international hub while deepening connectivity between India and Southeast Asia's leading travel, business and trade markets.

Customers can plan and book their travel through IndiGo's official website www.goIndiGo.in, mobile app, or authorised travel partners. They can also pre-book their meals and beverages, including alcoholic beverages. Additionally, they can personalise their travel experiences by opting for offerings that suit their respective preferences, including UpFront and Flexi, which give the best value, comfortable seats, complimentary snacks, and hassle-free adjustment to itineraries. IndiGoStretch, the airline's business cabin, is available on flights from Delhi to Singapore and Bangkok. IndiGo is India's preferred and among the fastest-growing carriers in the world. IndiGo has a simple philosophy: offer fares that are affordable, flights that are on time, and provide a courteous and hassle-free travel experience across its unparalleled network.