Home / Industry / Aviation / News / IndiGo flight from Lucknow to Delhi delayed after hoax bomb threat

IndiGo flight from Lucknow to Delhi delayed after hoax bomb threat

No bomb or any harmful substance had been found in the aircraft during the inspection, and further legal and security procedures were underway

indigo airlines, indigo
IndiGo flight carrying around 180 passengers was scheduled to depart from Lucknow for Delhi at 10.45 am (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Lucknow
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2026 | 12:17 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

A Lucknow-Delhi flight was delayed on Friday after a hoax bomb threat was received shortly before it was to take off, sources said.

The IndiGo flight carrying around 180 passengers was scheduled to depart from Lucknow for Delhi at 10.45 am.

Sources told PTI the crew of the aircraft received information about a possible bomb threat on board.

Following the alert, the aircraft was held back at the apron and security personnel began checking the plane and other areas as part of the precautionary measures, they said.

Another source told PTI that a tissue paper with "bomb" written on it was found inside the lavatory of the aircraft, leading to the panic but it was a hoax.

No bomb or any harmful substance had been found in the aircraft during the inspection, the official said, adding further legal and security procedures were underway.

The flight is yet to take off.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

A-I crash final report delay expected due to unfinished engine analysis

Air India AI171 crash anniversary: What happened since the tragedy

Air India crash report delayed as engine examination remains unfinished

Premium

A year of Air India crash: Families seek nod to hold candlelight vigil

Gujarat's emergency response after AI 171 crash sets model of coordination

Topics :IndiGoIndiGo AirlinesLucknowBomb scare

First Published: Jun 12 2026 | 12:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story