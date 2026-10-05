IndiGo on Monday said it will increase fuel charges on domestic and international flights from October 6 as aviation turbine fuel (ATF) costs rise, the company said in a statement.

The revised charges will apply from October 6 and are expected to push airfares higher.

For domestic flights, the fuel surcharge hike will range from ₹100 to ₹350, depending on the distance, PTI reported. The airline has also revised fuel charges on international flights.

Domestic, international charges revised

The increase comes as IndiGo faces higher aviation fuel costs. The airline said the latest month-on-month increase in fuel prices exceeded 14 per cent, taking ATF costs to levels among the highest in the last decade.