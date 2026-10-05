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IndiGo raises fuel surcharge from Oct 6 as jet fuel prices climb

The revised charges will apply to new bookings made from October 6

IndiGo raises fuel charges on domestic, international flights from Oct 6
IndiGo will increase fuel charges on domestic and international flights from October 6 (Representative image from file)
Akshita Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 05 2026 | 1:18 PM IST
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IndiGo on Monday said it will increase fuel charges on domestic and international flights from October 6 as aviation turbine fuel (ATF) costs rise, the company said in a statement. 
 
The revised charges will apply from October 6 and are expected to push airfares higher.
 
For domestic flights, the fuel surcharge hike will range from ₹100 to ₹350, depending on the distance, PTI reported. The airline has also revised fuel charges on international flights.

Domestic, international charges revised

The increase comes as IndiGo faces higher aviation fuel costs. The airline said the latest month-on-month increase in fuel prices exceeded 14 per cent, taking ATF costs to levels among the highest in the last decade. 
 
“Given that Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) makes up a significant share of airlines' operating costs, this rise is expected to impact airlines' cost structures and network economics, including those of IndiGo,” the airline said in a statement.
 
IndiGo said it had “marginally re-calibrated” its fuel charges across domestic and international flights in view of the increase in fuel prices. 
 
Notably, the airline's consolidated revenue from operations rose 19.9 per cent year-on-year to ₹24,584.10 crore in Q1 FY27. It reported a consolidated net loss of ₹237.60 crore, compared with a profit of ₹2,176.30 crore in Q1 FY26. (With inputs from agencies)
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Topics :IndiGoIndiGo AirlinesAviation fuelATFBS Web Reports

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First Published: Oct 05 2026 | 1:03 PM IST

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