Indian airline IndiGo has resumed select flight operations to and from Saudi Arabia's Jeddah and Madinah, while extending the suspension of services to Riyadh and Dammam until December 7 amid ongoing regional tensions in Saudi Arabia.

In a travel advisory posted on X, IndiGo said the decision was taken after assessing the prevailing situation and operational considerations.

"Following a careful assessment of the prevailing situation and the associated operational considerations, we are pleased to resume select flight operations to and from Jeddah and Madinah. However, flights to and from Riyadh and Dammam will remain cancelled until 7 December 2026 (inclusive)," the airline said.

IndiGo said affected passengers were being notified through their registered contact details and advised travellers to check their flight status on its website or mobile app before heading to the airport. The Indian Embassy in Riyadh also shared the advisory, confirming the continued suspension of services to the Saudi capital and Dammam. In a post on X, the Indian Embassy said, "Indigo airlines announces resumption of select flight operations to and from Jeddah and Madinah. However, flights to and from Riyadh and Dammam will remain cancelled until 7 December 2026." The flight update comes after a Houthi attack on an oil refinery in Saudi Arabia's Jazan region on Thursday killed one person, drawing condemnation from regional organisations and neighbouring countries.

According to Al Jazeera, the Arab League condemned what it called the "repeated terrorist attacks launched by the Houthi militia" against Saudi Arabia, including the strike on the Jazan refinery. "Targeting oil facilities and vital economic infrastructure constitutes a flagrant violation of the kingdom's sovereignty," the Arab League said in a statement. Al Jazeera also reported that Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi described the attack as a "dangerous escalation", saying the GCC states stood united with Saudi Arabia in confronting threats to its security and sovereignty. Qatar, meanwhile, condemned the strike as a "reprehensible act of aggression" and a "clear breach" of international law, Al Jazeera reported.