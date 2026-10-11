Home / Industry / Aviation / News / IndiGo's Delhi-Chennai flight lands safely in Hyderabad after 'smoke' alert

IndiGo's Delhi-Chennai flight lands safely in Hyderabad after 'smoke' alert

IndiGo's Delhi-Chennai flight was diverted to Hyderabad after smoke was detected from a passenger's electronic device in an overhead bin. The aircraft landed safely.

Indigo
IndiGo flight 6E 6115, operating from Delhi to Chennai on October 11, 2026, was diverted to Hyderabad after smoke was detected from a customer's personal electronic device | File Photo
Press Trust of India
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2026 | 5:45 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
A Chennai-bound Indigo flight from Delhi was diverted here on Sunday after smoke was detected from a customer's personal electronic device kept in the overhead bin and the plane landed safely, the carrier said.
 "IndiGo flight 6E 6115, operating from Delhi to Chennai on October 11, 2026, was diverted to Hyderabad after smoke was detected from a customer's personal electronic device. The cabin crew responded promptly and the situation was brought under control," Indigo said in a statement.
 "In line with established protocols, the pilots diverted the flight and landed safely at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad," it added. An alternative aircraft was arranged for the passengers to continue the journey to Chennai, it added. 
 
whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

AAI launches ₹165 crore push to automate airport security tray movement

Air India, Air India Express, Akasa raise fuel surcharges after IndiGo move

Indian airlines cancel Riyadh flights after Houthi missile attack

Mumbai airport flight shift needs transparent capacity assessment: IATA

Air India, Singapore Airlines announce expansion of commercial cooperation

Topics :Aviation IndiGoAirline IndiGoIndiGo cockpit smokeindigo engine smokeHyderabadIGI Airport

Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsCJP Protest in DelhiQ2 Results TodayHospital stocksINDIA Bloc ProtestRBI Hikes Repo RateRBI Repo Rate Hike HistoryOTT Release This WeekDelhi Metro closes entry, exit

First Published: Oct 11 2026 | 5:32 PM IST

Next Story