IndiGo swings to ₹2,536.9 crore loss due to forex loss, high ATF prices

IndiGo airline, formally known as InterGlobe Aviation, on Friday posted a consolidated net loss of ₹2,536.9 crore in the fourth quarter of 2025-26 (FY26), hurt by sharp foreign exchange losses, elevated aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices and flight cancellations due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

The airline had reported a consolidated net profit of ₹3,067.5 crore in the year-ago period.

IndiGo said the rupee depreciated sharply by around 5 per cent against the US dollar during the fourth quarter, resulting in a foreign exchange loss of about ₹4,820 crore. “Foreign exchange losses are largely mark-to-market losses,” Gaurav Negi, chief financial officer of IndiGo, said during the analyst conference call, adding that these forex losses are primarily linked to aircraft lease and maintenance liabilities payable over 8–10 years.

"Mark-to-market losses" arise when companies are required to account for liabilities at prevailing currency rates even if the actual payment will happen years later. Negi said the airline’s operations, especially on the international side, had to be curtailed due to the West Asia conflict. “We had close to 160 daily frequencies that we were running to the Middle East as well as into Europe. Once the crisis happened... a large part of this had to be cancelled,” he noted. Negi said benchmark jet fuel prices in international markets rose by more than 50 per cent. While domestic ATF prices increased by around 25–30 per cent because of support from the government and oil marketing companies, IndiGo said it could not completely pass on the increase in fuel costs to passengers.

“We did introduce a fuel surcharge to pass on some of those costs related to the increase that has happened... On the domestic side, we have managed to recover, to a large extent, the increased cost that is there. On the international side, we've tried to pass on a large part of the fuel increase, but not in its entirety,” he explained. Indian airlines are particularly vulnerable to rupee depreciation because a large share of their expenses, including aircraft leases, maintenance, and part of fuel purchases, are dollar-denominated, while most revenue is earned in rupees. Fuel also remains the single-largest expense item for airlines and typically accounts for around 40 per cent of operating costs.

In the fourth quarter, IndiGo's total expenses jumped 30.1 per cent year-on-year to ₹25,932.5 crore, while its total income increased by just 3.2 per cent year-on-year to ₹23,830.7 crore. For IndiGo, April remained a difficult month because of the disruptions, although demand trends improved in May, Negi stated. IndiGo added that lower aircraft utilisation also weighed on performance as capacity was pulled out from Middle East operations and redeployed on domestic routes. The airline expects capacity growth of around 3–4 per cent in the first quarter of FY27 compared to the same period last year. The CFO said the airline has adopted a “measured approach” towards capacity deployment because of elevated fuel prices and a seasonally softer demand environment from mid-June onwards. IndiGo said it plans to return expensive damp-leased aircraft and reduce deployment of older fuel-intensive aircraft.

“Our immediate attempt is to first phase out the damp leases... Some of them are not the most efficient technologies. As a result, they tend to consume a lot more fuel,” he noted. The airline clarified that it has not deferred aircraft deliveries so far, though fleet deployment would remain dynamic depending on fuel prices and geopolitical developments. Asked about Air India’s recent domestic and international flight cuts amid high ATF prices, Rahul Bhatia, promoter and interim chief executive officer of IndiGo, avoided making direct comparisons. “We’ll do what is right for us. We will continue to watch this space,” Bhatia said.