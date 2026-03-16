West Asia war: IndiGo to face pressure from fuel price spike, says Moody's

IndiGo airline will face near-term pressure on profitability from rising fuel prices following the escalation of conflict in West Asia, though it is likely to pass on higher costs to passengers over time because its ticket booking cycle is relatively short, according to a report by Moody's Ratings.

In a report dated March 13, the ratings agency said that IndiGo does not hedge fuel prices and is, therefore, more exposed to sudden spikes. However, its shorter booking curve of "about 30-45 days" will likely allow the airline to pass through higher costs to customers over the "medium-term”, it added.

Israel and the US carried out military strikes on Iran on February 28, triggering a fresh conflict in the region, and disrupting air travel across parts of West Asia. The developments have led to higher oil and jet fuel prices, and forced airlines to take longer routes because of airspace closures. Moody’s said the conflict will squeeze airline profitability globally because fuel — the second-largest cost for airlines after labour — has risen sharply. “Higher jet fuel prices globally will weigh on airline profitability,” the report said, noting that the spike comes after several years in which relatively moderate fuel prices supported airline earnings.

The agency noted that Brent crude prices had surged to nearly $100 per barrel after the conflict began, about 45 per cent higher than the average price in 2025. At the same time, the spot price of jet fuel in the US Gulf Coast region rose to more than $3.50 per gallon, roughly 65 per cent higher than the 2025 average. For IndiGo, the impact of the conflict is mixed. While the airline has exposure to West Asia travel — the region contributes about 18-20 per cent to its revenue — its dominant presence in India’s domestic market provides a cushion, the ratings agency said. The carrier holds around 64 per cent share of the domestic market, and generates roughly three-quarters of its revenue from domestic operations, it added.