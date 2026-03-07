IndiGo to operate flights to 5 West Asia destinations today amid Iran war

IndiGo, in a travel advisory, said that the airline will operate flights to five destinations in West Asia on Saturday amid the tense situation in the region.

According to the travel advisory issued by IndiGo, the airline will operate flights to the Dubai Airport, Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi, Sharjah Airport, Akrotiri Airport and Fujairah International Airport in West Asia.

The airlines will also fly from the West Asian cities to Delhi, Mumbai, and Hyderabad, aiding the return of Indian nationals.

IndiGo said, "As the situation continues to be volatile in and around the Middle East, we understand that many customers are still waiting to reach the places and the people that matter most to them. Over the past few days, our flights have helped reunite many with their loved ones. Yet, we know that some journeys are still unfinished.

"To support customers during this time, subject to prevailing safety conditions and applicable regulatory approvals, IndiGo will be operating flights to five destinations in the Middle East on March 7, 2026, as detailed below. Our teams remain by your side, doing everything possible to help you continue your journey, while keeping the safety and well-being of our customers and crew at the heart of every decision we make," the travel advisory read. This comes in the backdrop of flight cancellations and rescheduling due to the airspace in West Asia being affected by the ongoing conflict between US-Israel and Iran. Meanwhile, IndiGo has also provided a month-long window for free cancellations and rescheduling until March 31.

Indigo in a post on X mentioned a Travel Advisory which said, "Full waiver on cancellations are being extended for travel to and from the Middle East, and Istanbul, until March 31, 2026. If you are scheduled to travel, please stay updated on your flight status here http://bit.ly/31paVKQ.If you require additional support or clarification, please contact our Customer Contact Centre at +91 124 6173838." "Please be assured that our teams remain actively engaged, working with care and diligence to support your travel plans while maintaining an unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of our customers and crew," the X post read.