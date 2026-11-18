Investigation into deadly Air India crash in final stage, says govt
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the court that the investigation into last year's crash, which killed 260 people, was nearing completion while opposing a separate probe plea
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the court that the investigation into last year's crash, which killed 260 people, was nearing completion while opposing a separate probe plea
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First Published: Nov 18 2026 | 3:55 PM IST