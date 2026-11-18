The ​investigation into last year's Air India crash that killed 260 people ‌is in ​its final ​stage, the Indian ​government said on Wednesday.

"We are at the fag end (of ​the investigation)," ‌Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told ​the Supreme Court, which is hearing a petition ‌by ​the father ‌of the flight's ‌captain, Sumeet Sabharwal, seeking ​a separate independent investigation into the accident.

Mehta ​asked the court to adjourn ‌the case for ‌two to three weeks.