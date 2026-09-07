Iran war, high ATF prices hit airlines hard as seat capacity falls in Sept

Indian airlines performed much better in August. IndiGo’s seat capacity was nearly the same as in August 2025. Air India’s capacity fell by a minor 4.2 per cent, while SpiceJet’s dropped by 16.6 per cent. Both airlines saw a much smaller decline compared to September.

The only two airlines to buck the trend were Akasa Air — which grew 5 per cent Y-o-Y to 836,940 seats, outperforming its 2.8 per cent capacity increase in August — and Emirates, which grew by a marginal 0.3 per cent.

The slowdown in the top airlines is also reflected in the business of those running airports — eight of the country’s top ten airports, except Delhi and Pune, have seen a drop in their domestic capacity. This is a clear reflection that the demand constraint is much deeper and not limited only to the adverse impact of flights to west Asian countries. The fall in the domestic market is largely related to the sharp increase in ATF (aviation turbine fuel) prices, which continue to remain far higher than last year.