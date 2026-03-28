Jewar Airport to boost investment, jobs, economic growth: Aviation Minister

Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu on Saturday said the Noida International Airport at Jewar would transform the region into a hub for employment, investment and economic growth, asserting that the project would benefit not just Uttar Pradesh but the entire country.

Delivering his address in Hindi at the inauguration ceremony in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Naidu described the occasion as a matter of pride for the nation and congratulated people on the launch of the "grand and glorious" airport.

"This is a moment of great happiness not only for Jewar, Uttar Pradesh or Delhi-NCR, but for the entire country," he said, adding that the national capital had received "another heartbeat" with the development of the airport.

The first phase of the airport built at a cost of around ₹11,200 crore, the airport, with its four-kilometre-long runway, is fully equipped for international air travel, he said. Highlighting the design of the terminal, Naidu said passengers visiting the airport would experience the "identity and pride of Uttar Pradesh", reflecting the Prime Minister's vision of "development along with heritage". He said the project is being developed not merely as an airport but as an "aerotropolis" under the guidance of the Prime Minister, with integrated cargo facilities that would help products manufactured in the region reach markets across the country and the world.

Naidu said the upcoming Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility spread over 40 acres would provide opportunities for local youth to connect with the aviation sector and become self-reliant. "Earlier, people from Jewar and nearby areas used to travel to Delhi for work. Now, people from across the country and the world will come to Jewar for employment," he said. The minister said the airport would open up opportunities across sectors such as ground handling, cargo, maintenance, security, real estate, hospitality, transport, tourism, logistics and agriculture. Praising Modi's leadership, Naidu said air travel, which was once limited to a privileged few, has now become accessible to the common man.

He also highlighted the impact of the UDAN scheme in boosting the aviation sector and said it has been further strengthened for the next decade. "The benefits of Jewar airport will reach the common citizens of the country, because for the Prime Minister, the common citizen is special," he said. Naidu also noted that the day was significant as Modi completed a record 8,936 days as head of government, saying it reflected his continuous service to the nation without rest. "He has not taken a single day off and works tirelessly for the country. His every step and vision is dedicated to India," he said.

The minister said he considered it a privilege to serve in the aviation sector under Modi's leadership and credited the Uttar Pradesh government for its support in executing the project. He said under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the state has seen improvements in law and order, connectivity and investor confidence. "Crime has reduced, commerce has increased, confusion has ended, connectivity has improved, corruption has been tackled, and confidence has grown," he said, adding that Uttar Pradesh is rapidly progressing under the "double-engine" government. Naidu said the airport project would transform the image of Jewar, which was once associated with crime, into a hub of investment, development and employment.