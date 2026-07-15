Khajuraho Airport tops in national customer satisfaction survey, Bhopal 3rd

Khajuraho Airport in Madhya Pradesh has secured the first position in the country in the 2026 National Customer Satisfaction Index of the Airports Authority of India (AAI), while Raja Bhoj Airport in the capital Bhopal ranked third, an official said.

Both airports reaching the top positions in passenger facilities, cleanliness, security and service quality is a major achievement for Madhya Pradesh, he said.

Khajuraho Airport Director Santosh Singh, in a statement on Tuesday, said this achievement is crucial for tourism.

Improved air connectivity and high-quality facilities for domestic and foreign tourists visiting Khajuraho, known for its world-famous temples, are expected to provide a new impetus to tourism in the region, the official said.