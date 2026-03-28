Locals seek affordable fares as PM Modi inaugurates Noida airport

Welcoming the inauguration of the Noida International Airport, several locals on Saturday urged the government to ensure affordable airfare so that the facility benefits not just the affluent but also the economically weaker sections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first phase of the airport on Saturday at Jewar in Gautam Buddh Nagar district.

The project has been developed under a public-private partnership (PPP) model by the Yamuna International Airport Private Limited, a subsidiary of Zurich Airport International AG.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Governor Anandiben Patel, Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu and other dignitaries attended the inauguration ceremony.

Thousands of locals also attended the event and shared their expectations from the airport, with many emphasising the need for affordable air travel. Speaking to PTI Videos, Sanjay Kumar, a local, said the project would be truly successful only if it became accessible to the common man. "An airport in Jewar is a very good development. But it will be even better if a person wearing a 'hawai chappal' can travel from here," Kumar said, stressing that the airport has been built with public money and it should benefit all sections of society. He added that unless the poor are able to use the facility, its success cannot be realised.

Another local said that while the airport would greatly benefit businesspersons and professionals, there should be concessions for those from weaker economic backgrounds. "While people from the middle and upper sections of society will obviously benefit from the project, it would be very helpful if there is some relaxation in ticket prices for those below that level," he said. Many attendees were seen carrying large cut-outs of the prime minister and praising the development push in western Uttar Pradesh. Anchal Rastogi from Meerut said the airport will significantly ease travel for business purposes. "I am a businessman, and I often travel to different cities for my saree business. It takes a lot of time to reach the Delhi airport, but now it will be much easier to catch flights from here," he said.