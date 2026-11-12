Made-in-India civil aircraft to fly in two years, 100 new airports planned

India's civil aviation sector stands as a model for the world, and a fully indigenously manufactured civil aircraft (Made in India Civilian Aircraft) will take to the skies within the next two years, Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu said on Thursday.

He participated as the chief guest and addressed a special plenary session held as part of the 31st Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. He spoke on the topic "The Next Step for Indian Aviation: Connectivity, Capacity, Competitiveness".

On this occasion, the Union minister said that while the country had 74 airports in 2014, the number had now grown to 166. He explained that the UDAN scheme had brought air travel within the reach of the common man, and as a result, the annual number of passengers had reached 25 crore (250 million).

He stated that under the second phase of UDAN, which began with a budget of ₹30,000 crore, another 100 airports and 200 modern heliports would be built in the country by 2036. He added that the introduction of modern technology such as "Digi Yatra" for passenger convenience at airports had reduced entry time from 90 seconds to 20 seconds. Special priority for Andhra Pradesh The minister praised Andhra Pradesh for advancing rapidly in the civil aviation sector under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu. He said it was commendable that Bhogapuram International Airport had been completed six months ahead of the stipulated deadline. He stated that the state government was working to establish an Aerospace and Defence City near Lepakshi in Anantapur district. He also mentioned that plans were being prepared to launch "Seaplane" services between Prakasam Barrage, Srisailam and Hussain Sagar in Hyderabad.