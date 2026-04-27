MakeMyTrip, Adani Airport partner for online duty-free pre-booking services
Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL) operates duty-free outlets across Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Jaipur and Thiruvananthapuram
Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL) operates duty-free outlets across Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Jaipur and Thiruvananthapuram
Adani Airport Holdings Ltd and MakeMyTrip on Monday announced a partnership to enable international travellers browse and pre-book duty-free products on the travel booking platform before departure or arrival at Adani-managed airports.
Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL) operates duty-free outlets across Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Jaipur and Thiruvananthapuram.
Additional services will be introduced in phases, MakeMyTrip stated.
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First Published: Apr 27 2026 | 1:13 PM IST