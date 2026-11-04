MIAL plans to shift all Mumbai flights on 14 international routes to NMIA

Adani group-controlled Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) has told the Ministry of Civil Aviation that it is planning to move international flights to 14 destinations from Mumbai airport to Navi Mumbai airport if airlines do not voluntarily submit plans to do so by November 3.

The Adani group runs both the airports.

The 14 destinations are Bahrain, Dammam, Dhaka, Doha, Fujairah, Jakarta, Jeddah, Kathmandu, Kuwait City, Madinah, Muscat, Ras Al Khaimah, Riyadh and Sharjah.

Sixteen airlines operate a total of 205 weekly flights from Mumbai to these international destinations, aviation analytics firm Cirium’s data showed.

Of these, 12 airlines, operating 102 weekly flights, are yet to publicly agree to shift their service to Navi Mumbai. These are Air Arabia, Gulf Air, Kuwait Airways, Oman Air, Saudia, Qatar Airways, Riyadh Air, Jazeera Airways, SalamAir, Flyadeal, Flynas and Nepal Airlines.

For the past few months, MIAL and foreign airlines have been at loggerheads over the airport operator’s proposal to relocate one-third of all international flights from Mumbai airport to Navi Mumbai airport. MIAL wants to relocate an annual passenger capacity of 5 million passengers because it has to redevelop Mumbai airport’s Terminal 1 due to safety concerns. Foreign carriers are opposing this move, and asking for more time and better coordination. In a letter dated October 30 to the ministry, MIAL said Indian airlines had announced plans to shift some of their service to Navi Mumbai during the summer schedule, which will start at the end of March. Their plans account for around three million passengers per annum. To meet its target of temporarily shifting five million a year from Mumbai, MIAL has asked airlines to propose additional flights that can be moved from Mumbai airport.