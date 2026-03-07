Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Middle East conflict: 100 flights cancelled at Delhi, Mumbai airports

Middle East conflict: 100 flights cancelled at Delhi, Mumbai airports

As many as 35 departures and 36 arrivals were cancelled at the Mumbai airport while 22 departures and 17 arrivals were cancelled at the Delhi airport, according to officials

Mumbai Airport
Mumbai Airport (File Photo)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2026 | 11:09 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

At least 100 international flights were cancelled at the Delhi and Mumbai airports on Saturday as the Middle East crisis continued to impact flight operations.

As many as 35 departures and 36 arrivals were cancelled at the Mumbai airport while 22 departures and 17 arrivals were cancelled at the Delhi airport, according to officials.

Delhi airport operator DIAL, in a post on X, said due to the current situation in the Middle East, some west-bound international flights may experience delays or schedule changes.

The conflict involving the US, Israel, and Iran that started on February 28 has significantly impacted flight operations as some of the airspaces in the Middle East are closed. Many airlines are only operating a limited number of services.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IndiGo to operate flights to 5 West Asia destinations today amid Iran war

Airlines seek govt support as Iran war hits ops, raises pricing pressure

Noida International Airport gets DGCA aerodrome licence ahead of launch

SpiceJet to operate 14 UAE flights to bring back stranded citizens today

Premium

Additional war-risk insurance lifts Gulf airfares three to four times

Topics :Middle EastWest AsiaDelhi airportMumbai airportBS Reads

First Published: Mar 07 2026 | 11:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story