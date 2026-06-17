Navi Mumbai Airport aims to hit over 1 mn passengers a month from Nov

NMIAL plans a hub-and-spoke model where flights from abroad will depart or land in the airport from where passengers will be seamlessly connected to other cities across the country.
To make the model work, NMIAL will require 4-5 domestic feeder flights to bring in passengers to fill up one wide-body aircraft travelling to and from the airport to an international destination.
The Adani-run Mumbai airport, however, can only do point-to-point international services, given the restriction of having a single runway. Therefore, there is no scope to expand further.
NMIAL has attracted three key airlines, including IndiGo — which accounts for around 70 per cent of the flights — apart from Air India Express and Akasa Air.