Navi Mumbai airport becomes 9th busiest in India within 4 months of launch

Less than four months since flights were commercially launched on December 25, Adani-run Navi Mumbai International Airport airport has already become the country’s ninth busiest domestic airport with 393,819 departing seats in the month of April, according to data from global travel data provider OAG.

The airport is designed to handle 20 million passengers per annum in the first phase with one integrated terminal and one runway with an investment of Rs 19,650 crore. The airport which when fully operational is expected to have a capacity of 90 million passengers per annum by 2032. It was primarily built to reduce the growing congestion at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA). In the final phase the airport will have four terminals.