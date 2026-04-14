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Navi Mumbai airport becomes 9th busiest in India within 4 months of launch

Navi Mumbai Airport ranks among India's top 10 within months, easing Mumbai congestion and set for rapid growth with airline expansion plans

Navi Mumbai International Airport, Navi Mumbai Airport
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The airport is designed to handle 20 million passengers per annum in the first phase with one integrated terminal and one runway with an investment of Rs 19,650 crore.
Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2026 | 11:16 PM IST
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Less than four months since flights were commercially launched on December 25, Adani-run Navi Mumbai International Airport airport has already become the country’s ninth busiest domestic airport with 393,819 departing seats in the month of April, according to data from global travel data provider OAG.
 
The airport is designed to handle 20 million passengers per annum in the first phase with one integrated terminal and one runway with an investment of Rs 19,650 crore. The airport which when fully operational is expected to have a capacity of 90 million passengers per annum by 2032. It was primarily built to reduce the growing congestion at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA). In the final phase the airport will have four terminals.  
 
The CSMIA airport — once the second largest airport in the country after Delhi — due to lack of any scope of expansion has seen itself getting relegated to the number three spot, after Benguluru. CSMIA had domestic departing seats of 1.79 million in April, while Benguluru is ahead with 1.88 million domestic departing seats, according to OAG data. Delhi leads the rankings with 2.99 million departing seats in April.
 
Based on April data, Navi Mumbai Airport entered the top 10 list ahead of Guwahati which has seen a decline in departing seats in April to 322,444 from 336,291 a year ago.
 
With IndiGo announcing major expansion from Navi Mumbai airport with 30 new destinations and 400 weekly departures, experts expect it to surpass Pune airport which is in the eight spot with domestic departing seats of 550,879 in April. For passengers in Pune — especially those who reside in areas like Hinjenwadi, Baner, Pimpri- Chinchwad — Navi Mumbai is already emerging as an alternative to the city’s airport as well as CSMIA.
 
Kolkata stood at the number five spot with 957,466 seats in April, while Ahmedabad airport ranked seven with 562,869 departing seats. The top four airports combined had departing seats of more than 1 million in April.
 
Currently, apart from IndiGo, Air India Express and Akasa Airways operate direct flights from Navi Mumbai airport. 
 

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Topics :Navi Mumbai international airportAirportsNavi Mumbai

First Published: Apr 14 2026 | 11:16 PM IST

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