Navi Mumbai Airport launches international ops with Abu Dhabi flights

Within a year of commencing domestic operations, Adani-owned Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) has launched international flights, with services to Abu Dhabi starting July 15 (Wednesday), Adani Airport Holdings (AAHL) said on Tuesday.

Air India Express is the first airline to launch international services from NMIA, with three weekly flights to Abu Dhabi starting July 15.

“As we expand our network with more airline partners and destinations, our focus remains on delivering seamless operations and a world-class travel experience while strengthening Navi Mumbai's position as a preferred gateway for international travel,” said Arun Bansal, chief executive officer (CEO), AAHL.

The inaugural international flight also carries NMIA's first global perishable export shipment, establishing the airport as a new gateway for high-value, time-sensitive cargo, the airport said in a statement. NMIA, which launched domestic operations in December last year, said it has served 2.3 million passengers and built a network spanning 46 domestic destinations. It handles 150 air traffic movements (ATMs) each day. “Navi Mumbai is a key pillar of our dual-airport strategy, complementing our network from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport,” said Nipun Aggarwal, chairman, Air India Express. NMIA is the second international airport in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.