Navi Mumbai International Airport in talks with govt for global hub status

Adani-run Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIAL) is in advanced discussions with the government to operate as a “hub-and-spoke” destination for international air travel, according to stakeholders aware of the development.

The move is expected to help NMIAL achieve its ambitious growth targets discussed with the Ministry of Civil Aviation — serving 11 million passengers in 2026–27, its first full year of operations, and scaling that up to 20 million in 2027–28, among the fastest growth trajectories for an airport globally, exhausting its first-phase capacity (the airport will eventually have a total capacity of 90 million). If things work out, the hub could be operational this winter.