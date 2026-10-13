No flight shift from Mumbai to Navi Mumbai before March: MIAL to airlines

Adani group-controlled Mumbai International Airport Ltd (Mial) on Tuesday told airlines it did not plan to shift any international flights from Mumbai airport to Navi Mumbai airport until the end of the winter season in March next year, and the transition would be done in consultation with airlines, sources privy to the development told Business Standard.

In a statement, the Mial spokesperson said: “Jeet Adani (director of airports) and Arun Bansal (chief executive officer of Adani Airport Holdings) met with the Airline Operators Committee (AOC) of Mumbai Airport today (Tuesday). They have assured the airline community of minimisation of disruption and have assured them of fully respecting historical slots allocations. They have further given a commitment not to disturb any slots for the winter schedule.”

Mial said a joint working group would work over the next two weeks to draw up a plan to implement the redevelopment of the ageing infrastructure at Terminal 1. The airport operator also said the airlines had committed themselves to supporting the redevelopment and traffic balancing from the summer schedule (starting in March). However, an industry source said the airlines did not agree with Mial’s position that they had committed themselves to supporting the redevelopment and traffic balancing. The Airline Operators Committee, which represents airlines operating at Mumbai airport, is yet to issue a formal update on the outcome of Tuesday’s meeting, sources said.

The dispute between the airlines and the Adani group over the shift began in August, when Mial started discussion on moving around one-third of international services to Navi Mumbai as part of the redevelopment of Terminal 1 at Mumbai airport. The Adani group runs both the airports. The issue escalated in early October after Mial asked airlines to shift 265 of the 770 weekly international departures by October 25 and identify the specific flights by October 6. The Ministry of Civil Aviation subsequently asked Mial to defer the transition and work with the airlines on an approach mutually agreed upon. In the meeting on Tuesday, it was concluded that any transition, if required, would take place only after discussions with the commercial teams of all airlines, sources said.

The airport operator was unable to provide a clear answer when questioned about the passenger traffic currently handled by Terminal 1, according to sources. Airlines had earlier sought the monthwise capacity-utilisation data for both Terminal 1 and Terminal 2 to understand the rationale for shifting international flights to the new airport. According to sources, the concerns were challenged during the meeting with facts, including the argument that an incident in a non-operational area was being used to mislead the discussion. During the meeting, airport management sought to move past the dispute and work with the airlines, sources said. The discussion on Tuesday also covered the safety concerns raised by Mial as a reason for redeveloping Terminal 1.

Mial, in its statement, said it had assured full support to any airline seeking to shift operations to Navi Mumbai International Airport. It added that both sides had agreed to hold a followup meeting on October 28 and engage with the network and slot teams of the individual airlines until then. The airport operator said the meeting had ended on a positive note, with both sides renewing their commitment to developing Mumbai airport. Global aviation operates on two main schedules, with the summer season starting on the last Sunday of March and the winter season beginning on the last Sunday of October.