No proposal to blend ethanol with ATF, says Civil Aviation Minister Naidu

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Thursday said there is no proposal to blend ethanol with Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) and that spreading misinformation on aviation safety creates needless anxiety among air travellers.

His comments come against the backdrop of former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claiming that the central government was planning to blend ethanol in ATF.

"Sources indicate that the Modi government plans to mix ethanol in Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF). Experts say that this could seriously compromise the safety of flights," Kejriwal said in a post on X.

Naidu said the claim that the government plans to blend ethanol with ATF is completely false and irresponsible and added that there is no such proposal.