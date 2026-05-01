Noida International Airport to start commercial flights from June 15

Noida International Airport (NIA) on Friday announced that it will begin commercial flight operations from June 15, marking a key milestone in the long-awaited greenfield aviation project in Uttar Pradesh.

IndiGo will operate the first passenger flight from the airport, followed shortly by Akasa Air and Air India Express, according to a statement issued by the airport operator.

The commencement of operations comes after its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the receipt of approval for the Aerodrome Security Programme (ASP) from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security.

The approval confirms that the airport's security framework, systems and operational procedures are in compliance with regulatory requirements ahead of the start of commercial services.

Further details on flight schedules, destinations and passenger facilities will be announced in due course, the statement said. Developed to cater to the growing demand for air travel in the National Capital Region and western Uttar Pradesh, the airport has been designed with modern terminal infrastructure, efficient operations and multimodal connectivity, it added. The airport aims to ensure a seamless passenger experience while providing airlines with cost-efficient and reliable operational facilities. The beginning of commercial operations would significantly boost regional connectivity and support economic growth, trade, tourism and investment in the broader region, according to officials. Noida International Airport (IATA code: DXN) will connect the greater Delhi region and western Uttar Pradesh to major domestic and international destinations. The facility currently includes one runway and one passenger terminal with an annual capacity of 12 million passengers.