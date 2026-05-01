Noida International Airport to start commercial flights from June 15

The Noida International Airport on Friday announced that it will start handling commercial flight operations from June 15, with IndiGo set to operate the first flight from the greenfield airport in the National Capital Region (NCR).

After IndiGo’s inaugural service, Akasa Air and Air India Express are expected to begin flights shortly, it added.

On March 28, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Noida airport after the approval of its aerodrome security programme by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS).

Nitu Samra was on April 24 appointed the interim Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL) — which operates the Noida International Airport — after directions from the BCAS that the CEO of an airport operator in India must be an Indian national.