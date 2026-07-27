Odisha unveils aviation roadmap with 5 airports, 2 global gateways by 2030

The Odisha government has drawn up an ambitious aviation roadmap to transform the state's air connectivity from a transport utility into a key engine of economic growth, industrial expansion and tourism-led development.

The state has issued a draft of its new civil aviation policy that envisions doubling the number of operational airports from five to 10 by 2028-29 and developing two more international airports for handling an estimated 10 million passengers and 1.5 million tonnes of cargo annually.

According to the draft Odisha Civil Aviation Policy 2026, two new greenfield international airports have been planned at Puri and Paradip to cater to tourism and cargo/industrial requirements, respectively, while five more domestic airports will be made fully operational in the next three years. The state has one operational international airport at Bhubaneswar and four domestic airports at Rourkela, Jharsuguda, Jeypore and Utkela (Kalahandi).

While the Shree Jagannath International Airport at Puri has been conceived primarily as a gateway for religious and international tourism, the Paradip airport will be designed as a cargo-centric aviation hub integrated with the port, petrochemical industries and the Petroleum, Chemicals and Petrochemicals Investment Region (PCPIR). The draft policy proposes upgrading 12 existing airports and dormant airstrips to create an aviation network that connects every region of the state with national and global markets. Unlike previous aviation plans that focused largely on passenger movement, the draft policy positions airports as catalysts for industrialisation. It will also link airport expansion with logistics parks, cargo terminals, maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facilities, aviation skilling institutions and airport-led economic zones.

The policy seeks to unlock the economic potential of several underutilised airstrips. Rourkela is proposed to become a full-fledged commercial airport with a runway capable of handling Airbus A320 and Boeing 737 aircraft. Angul's airstrip is proposed to support charter operations for the state's rapidly expanding industrial corridor, while Rangeilunda near Berhampur will be developed for commercial operations serving coastal tourism and strategic defence requirements. The proposed aviation network has been strategically mapped onto Odisha's emerging industrial landscape. Officials expect the integrated ecosystem to improve export competitiveness, attract investments and generate high-value employment while strengthening Odisha's manufacturing base.

"As the state prepares to convert record investment commitments into operational projects, airports are expected to serve as critical gateways for manufacturing, exports, logistics and business mobility," said an official of the Commerce and Transport Department. Over the last two years, Odisha has attracted investment intents worth nearly ₹20 trillion across sectors, including aluminium, petrochemicals, chemicals, renewable energy, semiconductors, IT, logistics and downstream manufacturing. The state government has also indicated that it expects to attract a similar magnitude of investments over the next two to three years while shifting its focus from signing MoUs to grounding projects through faster land acquisition, infrastructure creation and last-mile connectivity.

Paradip has been envisaged as eastern India's integrated air cargo gateway, combining airport infrastructure with the port, multimodal logistics parks and industrial corridors. Similar cargo ecosystems have been proposed for Bhubaneswar, Jharsuguda and Dhamra, complete with cold chains, air freight stations, customs facilities and dedicated express cargo infrastructure. These facilities are expected to benefit exporters of seafood, pharmaceuticals, IT hardware, processed food, handlooms and engineering products by reducing logistics costs and transit time. The policy targets direct air connectivity from Odisha to more domestic cities while expanding international links in phases under its viability gap funding support mechanism. Destinations such as Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Colombo, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Muscat, Dhaka, Hong Kong, Phuket, Bali and Kathmandu have been identified as priority international routes. Dedicated marketing support, tax reimbursements and route incentives have been proposed to encourage airlines to commence new international operations from Odisha.

Disaster resilience has been built into the aviation blueprint as well. Given Odisha's vulnerability to cyclones, the policy proposes heliports across multiple districts and at major government medical colleges for emergency medical evacuation, disaster response and connectivity to remote regions. Of the 20 locations identified for heliports, 10 will be made operational in the initial phase. The state has also planned to establish aviation training academies, flying training organisations, aircraft maintenance engineering institutes and specialised skill programmes in airport operations, logistics, drone technology and hospitality. The policy targets at least 10,000 cumulative placements by 2029. Debadutta Suranjita Jena, director (civil aviation), said the proposed aviation network is not merely about constructing airports; it is about building economic gateways. "It has been aligned with the Vision 2036 framework, linking air connectivity with industrial development, export competitiveness, tourism expansion, urban transformation and employment generation. Feedback has been sought from stakeholders for finalisation of the new policy," she told Business Standard.