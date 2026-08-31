Over a year after AI171 mishap, Air India's UK route biz in low gear

When asked about the steep drop in passenger traffic, which was faster than the decline in seat capacity in most months after the AI171 crash, an Air India spokesperson said: “Air India continues to see encouraging customer response on its UK services as the airline’s transformation programme delivers tangible improvements in customer experience. This progress has been achieved despite a challenging operating environment marked by prolonged Pakistan airspace restrictions, evolving competitive dynamics, and periodic geopolitical disruptions affecting international aviation markets.”

"Over the past several years, Air India has invested significantly in upgrading its fleet, introducing new cabins and seats, enhancing onboard dining, expanding digital capabilities, and modernising customer service systems. These investments are translating into stronger customer sentiment. Across Air India’s UK operations, Net Promoter Score (NPS) has improved from -46 in FY24 to +2 in FY26 and further to +13 in FY27 year-to-date. On London routes, NPS has improved by 66 points, from -45 in FY24 to +21 in FY27 year-to-date, reflecting the positive impact of the airline's product, service, and digital enhancements,” the spokesperson added.