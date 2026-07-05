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Peak summer travel fails to lift airline seat capacity as key routes shrink

Seven of India's busiest airports and eight of its largest overseas markets saw departing seat capacity shrink in June

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The trend was mirrored in international travel, where eight of the country’s top 10 overseas markets also saw a decline in seat capacity during the month
Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2026 | 6:55 PM IST
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June continued to be a tough month for Indian aviation despite the peak summer travel season. Seven of the country’s top 10 airports by domestic departing seats recorded a marked decline in June this year compared with the same month last year.
 
The trend was mirrored in international travel, where eight of the country’s top 10 overseas markets also saw a decline in seat capacity during the month.
 
Underlying the fall was a sharp cut in seat capacity — covering both domestic and international departing flights — by Air India and Air India Express, which, along with SpiceJet, reduced capacity by nearly 1.8 million seats last month.
 
The bright spot was Akasa Air, which added the highest incremental seat capacity in June, ahead of IndiGo, making it a carrier to watch as it steadily expands its network and flight frequencies.
 
Among airports, Hyderabad recorded the steepest decline in domestic departing seats, down 18.5 per cent, followed by Chennai (-16.6 per cent), Kolkata (-11 per cent), Ahmedabad (-10.9 per cent), Mumbai (-7.7 per cent), Bengaluru (-6.4 per cent) and Guwahati, according to data from OAG. Only Delhi, where seat capacity grew a healthy 8.9 per cent, along with Pune and Navi Mumbai, bucked the trend.
 
Except for Germany and the UK, all other top 10 international markets posted a decline in capacity. The sharpest drop came on the India-United Arab Emirates route, where seats fell 15 per cent in June. Despite the decline, it remained the country’s largest international market, with 960,000 seats.
 
Other markets that recorded declines included Oman (-15.8 per cent), Malaysia (-15.4 per cent), Singapore (-12.3 per cent), and Thailand (-10.3 per cent).
 
Among Indian carriers, Akasa added 97,000 seats across domestic and international departures — the highest increase by any Indian airline in June. IndiGo added 160,120 seats, though its percentage growth was lower given its much larger base.
 
In contrast, Air India and Air India Express made big cuts. According to OAG, Air India reduced capacity by 27.8 per cent in June, cutting more than 1.01 million seats year-on-year. Air India Express reduced seat capacity by 17 per cent, or about 463,000 seats, while SpiceJet cut 37,414 seats compared with June last year.
   

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Topics :Akasa AirIndian aviationAirlineAir India

First Published: Jul 05 2026 | 6:55 PM IST

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