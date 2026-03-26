PM Modi to inaugurate new Noida International Airport on March 28

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the newly constructed Noida International Airport, envisioned as a major international gateway for the National Capital Region, on Saturday.

The Noida airport has been developed as the second international airport for the Delhi-NCR region, complementing Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Its inauguration marks a significant milestone in India's journey towards becoming a global aviation hub, an official statement said.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Uttar Pradesh on March 28, 2026. At around 11.30 am, he will undertake a walkthrough of the terminal building of the Noida International Airport at Jewar, Gautam Buddha Nagar. Thereafter, at around 12 noon, the prime minister will inaugurate Phase-I of Noida International Airport and address a public gathering on the occasion," the statement said.

The Noida airport is one among the largest greenfield airport projects in India. Together, the Delhi and Noida airports will function as an integrated aviation system, easing congestion, expanding passenger capacity, and positioning Delhi-NCR among the leading global aviation hubs, the statement said. Phase-I of the Noida International Airport has been developed with an outlay of Rs 11,200 crore under a Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) model. The airport will initially have a passenger handling capacity of 12 million passengers per annum. Once fully developed, this could be scaled up to 70 million passengers per annum. The features include a 3,900-metre runway capable of handling wide-body aircraft; modern navigation systems, such as the Instrument Landing System; and advanced airfield lighting to support efficient, all-weather, round-the-clock operations.

The airport also incorporates a robust cargo ecosystem. It includes a multi-modal cargo hub, featuring an integrated cargo terminal and logistics zones. The cargo facility is designed to handle over 2.5 lakh metric tonnes annually, expandable up to 18 lakh metric tonnes, and includes a dedicated 40-acre MRO (maintenance, repair and overhaul) facility. Designed as a sustainable and future-ready infrastructure project, the Noida International Airport aims to operate as a net-zero emissions facility, integrating energy-efficient systems and environmentally responsible practices. Its architectural design draws inspiration from Indian heritage, incorporating elements reminiscent of traditional ghats and havelis, thereby blending cultural aesthetics with modern infrastructure.