Tight security, jubilant crowd ahead of PM's Jewar airport inauguration

People thronged Noida's Jewar in hordes in the morning ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's inauguration of the state's most ambitious airport on Saturday.

Ramesh Singh, 65, a farmer from Bhagwatpur in Jewar, said, "We are very happy and grateful to Narendra Modi for giving us the Jewar airport." "Humein to jaise swarg mil gaya hai (It feels as if we have been given heaven)!" he added.

Sanjeev Yadav, a 36-year-old private firm employee in Faridabad, said the airport would create job opportunities for locals.

BJP leader Dhirendra Singh said the prime minister is expected to arrive around 11 am and will first visit the terminal building and cargo area of the airport.

The Jewar MLA said Modi will address a public rally, where around 200,000 people are expected to attend. Singh said he remembers a massive turnout at Modi's earlier visit for the foundation stone laying ceremony, and said this time it would be even higher. Jewar Sub-Divisional Magistrate Durgesh Singh said over 150,000 people are expected at the programme. Modi will inaugurate the first phase of the airport, open the cargo terminal and lay the foundation stone for a Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility, officials said. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and several Union and state leaders will attend the inaugural.

Billed as one of India's largest infrastructure projects, the airport is being developed in four phases at an estimated cost of ₹29,560 crore and received in-principle approval from the Centre in 2018. Officials said the Phase-1 development, costing around ₹11,282 crore, will have an initial annual passenger handling capacity of 12 million. Of this, ₹6,876 crore has been invested by the concessionaire, while the state government has spent ₹4,406 crore on land acquisition. The cargo terminal will initially handle 250,000 metric tonnes annually, expandable up to 1.8 million metric tonnes. The proposed 40-acre MRO facility is expected to strengthen domestic aircraft maintenance capabilities.

Once fully operational, the airport is set to make Uttar Pradesh the first state in the country to have five international airports. It is also envisioned as a multi-modal transport hub integrating road, rail and metro networks, significantly improving connectivity across the National Capital Region and northern India. Authorities said the project is expected to boost economic growth, generate employment, enhance exports and tourism, and make air travel more accessible. Meanwhile, elaborate security arrangements have been put in place in view of the prime minister's visit and the expected gathering. Officials said the entire area has been placed under a five-layer security cover, with around 5,000 police personnel deployed under the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissionerate in coordination with the Special Protection Group.

More than 100 entry gates equipped with 200 door-frame metal detectors have been installed, along with strict baggage screening and identity verification. Separate enclosures have been arranged for women. Security measures include anti-sabotage checks, bomb disposal squads, anti-mine teams and sniffer dogs, while anti-drone systems have been activated and the area declared a no-fly zone. Quick Reaction Teams have been deployed at key points, and surveillance is being carried out through CCTV cameras linked to an integrated command and control centre. Intelligence agencies are maintaining real-time coordination, officials said. Emergency services, including NDRF and SDRF teams, fire brigades, ambulances and designated evacuation routes, have been put in place.