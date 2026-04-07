Right time to hand over reins for Air India's growth: Campbell Wilson

Air India CEO and Managing Director Campbell Wilson on Tuesday told the staff that it was the right time to hand over the reins for the airline's next phase of growth.

Wilson, who has decided to resign, has been at the helm for four years since mid-2022 and will remain with the airline to ensure a smooth succession.

"I am incredibly proud of what you have achieved, especially in the face of unprecedented headwinds in the form of aircraft delivery and supply chain challenges, two wars, crippling airspace closures and fuel prices and, most acutely, tragedy," Wilson said.

He said that it was the right time to hand over the reins of the airline.

"With a brief window until bulk deliveries from the nearly 600-strong aircraft order book commence in earnest from 2027, the time is right for me to hand over the reins for the next phase of Air India's rise," Wilson said. The loss-making airline, acquired by the Tata Group from the government in January 2022, has been facing various headwinds even as it is in the middle of an ambitious transformation plan. According to him, over the four years since Air India's privatisation, the airline has seen tremendous change and progress. In his message to the staff, Wilson listed out the acquisition and successful merger of four airlines, an evolution from public to private sector practices, along with wholesale renewal of the leadership team, workforce, culture and ways of operating as among the key developments.