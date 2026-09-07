Senior vacancies at AAI pose safety risk amid leadership gaps: ATC union

Vacancies in two senior leadership positions in the Airports Authority of India’s (AAI) air traffic management (ATM) division pose a direct risk to safety oversight and system resilience, the Air Traffic Controllers’ Guild (India) has told the Civil Aviation Ministry, seeking an immediate relaxation of promotion rules to fill the posts.

The Guild, a union representing air traffic controllers at the AAI, has written two letters to Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu on the issue. The first letter was dated June 1, 2026, while the second, dated July 28, was a follow-up seeking urgent action. Business Standard has reviewed both letters.

“Leadership vacuums at the Executive Director level are no longer an administrative inconvenience; they are a direct risk to safety oversight and system resilience,” the Guild said in its July 28 letter to the minister. The two vacant positions are Executive Director (Air Traffic Flow Management) and Executive Director and Principal of the Civil Aviation Training College (CATC). The letters do not specify the date on which either position fell vacant. However, both were vacant when the Guild wrote to the ministry on June 1 and continued to remain vacant when it sent its follow-up on July 28. The positions are currently being handled through additional-charge arrangements, under which existing officials take on the responsibilities of the vacant posts temporarily. The Guild said such an arrangement may support routine functioning but cannot provide the institutional leadership required for critical ATM functions.

The Executive Director (Air Traffic Flow Management), or ATFM, oversees the planning and management of aircraft movements to prevent congestion and maintain an orderly flow of air traffic. The position also provides strategic direction for ATM automation, planning, aeronautical information services, surveys and cartography. The Executive Director and Principal of CATC, meanwhile, is responsible for training and licensing support for air traffic controllers and ensuring compliance with standards of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and regulatory requirements of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). The Guild talked about the importance of the CATC position because the college is responsible for training the air traffic controllers who will form the future workforce. The union said the two posts together form an important part of India's air navigation and air traffic management structure.

The immediate problem, according to the Guild, stems from AAI’s recruitment and promotion norms. These rules require an officer to have at least five years of regular service as a General Manager to become eligible for promotion to Executive Director. The Guild says the requirement cannot currently be met because the ATM cadre has an extremely narrow promotional structure. “Against a sanctioned strength of approximately 5,537 ATCOs, only 30 General Manager posts are available,” the Guild said in its June 1 letter. The 30 GM positions represent only 0.54 per cent of the sanctioned strength of the ATC cadre, the Guild said. This limited number of senior positions restricts the number of officers who can move up the hierarchy and ultimately become eligible for the Executive Director posts.

The union said the issue is not a shortage of experienced officers. Instead, officers with decades of operational and leadership experience are unable to meet the formal eligibility condition because they have not spent the required five years as General Managers. The Guild said several officers who joined AAI nearly three decades ago have spent more than 15 years in the Joint General Manager grade. Under the existing structure, some of them could retire without ever getting an opportunity to serve as a General Manager or Executive Director. The June letter said the situation has resulted in the two sanctioned Executive Director positions remaining vacant despite the availability of experienced and competent ATC officers. It also said the existing promotion structure needed a comprehensive review to create a sustainable leadership pipeline.

The Guild has backed a proposal that AAI has already submitted to the Civil Aviation Ministry seeking relaxation of the eligibility requirement for filling the two vacant posts. It has asked the ministry to grant a one-time exemption and allow the promotion process to proceed without further delay. The July letter sharpened the safety argument, pointing to the rapid expansion of India's aviation network. The Guild said operational airports increased from 74 in 2014 to 166 in 2026, while passenger traffic and aircraft movements have also grown substantially. It said the growth has increased the operational responsibilities of air traffic controllers, making permanent leadership at the senior ATM level more important. The union also warned that the current arrangement should not be treated as a long-term solution.