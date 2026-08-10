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Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Singapore Airlines announces Aswin K as General Manager for India

Singapore Airlines announces Aswin K as General Manager for India

He succeeds Sy Yen Chen, who served as General Manager for India for more than five years, and will be based in Mumbai

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Besides having independent operations in India, Singapore Airlines also holds 25.1 per cent stake in Tata Group-run Air India
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2026 | 2:29 PM IST
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Singapore Airlines on Monday said it has appointed Aswin K as the General Manager for India from August 1.

He succeeds Sy Yen Chen, who served as General Manager for India for more than five years, and will be based in Mumbai, the airline said in a statement.

In his new role, Aswin will oversee SIA's operations across the country and lead the airline's growth strategy in one of its most important international markets, while strengthening relationships with travel trade partners, customers, and key industry stakeholders, SIA said.

Prior to the present posting, he was serving Singapore Airlines as its General Manager for Italy, since 2024.

"India is a market of strategic importance for Singapore Airlines. As demand for international travel continues to grow and the aviation landscape evolves, we remain committed to delivering our award-winning service and world-class products via our extensive global network," said Aswin.

He has more than 12 years of experience with Singapore Airlines. He joined the Airline in 2014 as an aviation network analyst before taking on the role of regional marketing manager, West Asia and Africa.

He subsequently served as state manager for Karnataka and Telangana in Bengaluru, followed by general manager, Gulf and West Asia, where he oversaw SIA's commercial operations across the region, the airline said.

Besides having independent operations in India, Singapore Airlines also holds 25.1 per cent stake in Tata Group-run Air India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Singapore AirlinesSingapore Airlines LtdAviation industry

First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 2:29 PM IST

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