Singapore Airlines ordered to pay ₹50k for not serving food on 15-hr flight

The Punjab State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission held Singapore Airlines liable for deficiency in service after a passenger alleged that his wife, mother-in-law and 11-month-old daughter were not provided proper food during a 15-hour flight from Delhi to Melbourne, reported Bar and Bench.

In an order dated October 7, the state commission directed the airline to pay ₹50,000 as consolidated compensation for mental agony and harassment, along with litigation expenses. The amount is payable to the complainant within 45 days.

What was the case about?

The case arose from a complaint filed by Jaspreet Singh, whose wife, 11-month-old daughter and mother-in-law travelled from Delhi to Melbourne on March 4, 2020. Singh alleged that Singapore Airlines staff had failed to provide his family with proper food during the 15-hour journey, including milk for his infant daughter. Singh emailed the airline, to raise the grievance. The airline initially said it would investigate the matter but later responded that no request for vegetarian or special meals had been made. It advised him to contact his travel agent.

Singh subsequently approached the District Consumer Commission at Ropar, seeking a refund of ₹1.25 lakh and ₹10 lakh in compensation. In January 2023, the district commission directed the airline and the travel agent to refund the ticket fare with 7 per cent annual interest, pay ₹25,000 in compensation and ₹11,000 towards litigation expenses. Challenging the order, Singapore Airlines argued that no special meals had been requested and that it had provided food from its regular menu. The state commission rejected the airline's defence, holding that the absence of a special meal request did not absolve it of its obligation to provide ordinary meals during a long flight. It also noted that the airline failed to produce sufficient evidence to establish that the passengers had been provided adequate food.