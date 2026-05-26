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Smoke detected inside IndiGo flight in Bengaluru, evacuation carried out

Smoke was detected inside an IndiGo A320neo aircraft while taxiing for departure to Chennai, prompting an emergency evacuation at Bengaluru airport

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IndiGo also said an alternate aircraft had been arranged to operate the Bengaluru-Chennai service and that the replacement flight would depart shortly (Image: Bloomberg)
Deepak Patel
1 min read Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 10:34 PM IST
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Smoke was detected on board an IndiGo A320neo aircraft just before it was set to take off from Bengaluru airport to Chennai on Tuesday, prompting the airline to carry out an emergency evacuation before departure.
 
In a statement, IndiGo said the incident took place while the aircraft was taxiing towards the runway for departure from Bengaluru airport on Tuesday.
 
“Smoke was noticed in the aircraft. In the interest of safety, an immediate evacuation was carried out and all the relevant authorities were informed,” an IndiGo spokesperson said.
 
The airline said all passengers and crew members were safe and had been shifted to the terminal building, where airline teams were assisting them and ensuring their well-being.
 
IndiGo also said an alternate aircraft had been arranged to operate the Bengaluru-Chennai service and that the replacement flight would depart shortly.
 
“Refreshments are being served to the customers to ease their wait time,” the spokesperson said.
 
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Topics :IndiGoBengaluruaviation safety

First Published: May 26 2026 | 10:34 PM IST

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