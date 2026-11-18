Struggling SpiceJet's board on Wednesday approved a proposal to raise up to ₹5,500 crore to shore up its financial position.

The airline has been facing multiple headwinds, including financial and operational woes.

At its meeting on Wednesday, the airline's board was apprised of investment discussions with potential new investors.

The board has cleared the proposal to raise up to ₹5,500 crore to strengthen the airline's financial position, rebuild capacity and drive its revival, according to a statement.

Further, the board has directed the management to work towards closing it expeditiously.

"The proposed fundraise may be undertaken through a combination of equity and other permitted instruments and will be subject to the requisite approvals," the statement said.

Besides, the board has approved increasing the company's authorised share capital from ₹2,000 crore to ₹7,500 crore, subject to the necessary shareholder and regulatory approvals. The airline said it has been operating in an exceptionally challenging environment, with geopolitical disturbances and airspace restrictions putting pressure on operations. "This has been compounded by a sharp rise in aviation turbine fuel prices, which have more than doubled over the past few months, significantly increasing the cost of operations," it said. According to SpiceJet, the proposed fundraise is expected to provide the airline with the financial headroom to address these challenges, strengthen its balance sheet, support its fleet expansion and meet its operational requirements.