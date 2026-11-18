SpiceJet’s board on Wednesday approved a proposal to raise up to ₹5,500 crore through one or more fundraising routes as the airline grapples with mounting unpaid dues, salary delays and operational disruptions stemming from payment disputes with service providers and aircraft lessors.

The airline is also in discussions with potential new investors, with the board directing the management to expedite the process, it said in a press release.

The proposed fundraising could involve a combination of equity and other permitted financial instruments, it added. Equity refers to raising money by issuing shares to investors. The board also approved a 3.75-fold increase in the company's authorised share capital from ₹2,000 crore to ₹7,500 crore, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals.

Authorised share capital is the maximum value of shares a company is permitted to issue. Increasing this limit gives SpiceJet greater room to raise money by issuing shares in the future. SpiceJet said the proposed fundraise would provide it with the financial headroom to address operational challenges and strengthen its balance sheet. SpiceJet shares rose 4.95 per cent to Rs 9.97 on Wednesday, hitting the 5 per cent upper circuit. However, the airline's share price has declined nearly 73 per cent over the past 12 months. The airline's cash flow constraints have affected its day-to-day operations on several fronts. On November 12, Dubai Airports suspended check-in services for SpiceJet over outstanding dues of approximately ₹35.85 crore to ground-handling company Dnata, resulting in the cancellation of four flights. Employees have also faced salary delays, with some dues reportedly outstanding for more than four months.

Also, SpiceJet's regulatory filing for April-September 2026 showed that ₹63.03 crore of the ₹122.93 crore it owed to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) remained unpaid beyond the mandatory 45-day payment deadline. The airline had failed to clear more than 85 per cent of invoices from small suppliers within this period. In a statement on Wednesday, SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Ajay Singh said: "We believe this fundraise will provide an important opportunity to rebuild the airline, strengthen its operations, and restore the brand... We are conscious of the challenges ahead, but we have a clear plan and are focused on putting the necessary building blocks in place. Our priority is to execute that plan with discipline and restore SpiceJet's position as a strong and competitive airline."

The airline attributed the pressure on its operations to geopolitical disturbances and airspace restrictions. It also said that aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices had more than doubled over the past few months, significantly increasing operating costs. SpiceJet’s financial and operational difficulties have also drawn the government's attention. In September, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) was carrying out operational and financial scrutiny of the airline to ensure passenger convenience and safety. The airline's shrinking operations are also reflected in its passenger market share. According to DGCA data, SpiceJet's domestic market share fell to 0.6 per cent in September from 3.9 per cent in January, slipping below regional carrier Star Air's 0.7 per cent for the first time. SpiceJet carried just 730,000 domestic passengers in September, compared with 5.92 million in January.