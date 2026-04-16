SpiceJet plane hits Akasa Air plane at Delhi airport, no injuries reported

An Akasa Air aircraft was involved in a ground incident at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on Wednesday after a SpiceJet aircraft made contact with it, prompting the carrier to return the aircraft to the bay and deplane passengers.

This is not the first time this year that such an incident has taken place between two planes at an Indian airport.

A similar ground collision had taken place on February 3 at the Mumbai airport, when two narrow-body Airbus A320 aircraft operated by Air India and IndiGo scraped wingtips on a taxiway, leading to visible damage but no injuries. Both aircraft were grounded for checks and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation had ordered a probe.