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SpiceJet plans to induct 3 Airbus A320 planes on damp lease in July

The company has already finalised a lease agreement (with the lessor) for these three narrowbody planes, the airline said in a statement

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Spicejet (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2026 | 3:41 PM IST
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Domestic carrier SpiceJet on Monday said it plans to induct three Airbus A320 planes on a damp lease next month to further expand its fleet.

The company has already finalised a lease agreement (with the lessor) for these three narrowbody planes, the airline said in a statement.

Along with this, SpiceJet said it has also ungrounded a Boeing 737 MAX aircraft and put it back into commercial operations.

The additional capacity will support the airline's network requirements during the busy travel season and provide greater operational flexibility across its domestic and international routes, it said.

"These aircraft will help us meet growing passenger demand, strengthen operational resilience and enhance network flexibility during a busy travel period," said Debojo Maharshi, Chief Business Officer, SpiceJet.

The airline, he said, continues to focus on steadily expanding its fleet and improving operational readiness as we move forward with our growth plans.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :SpiceJetSpiceJet Jet AirwaysAviation NewsIndustry News

First Published: Jun 08 2026 | 3:41 PM IST

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