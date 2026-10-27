SpiceJet's domestic market share falls below Star Air for the first time

Cash-strapped SpiceJet’s domestic passenger market share fell to 0.6 per cent in September, slipping below regional carrier Star Air’s market share, which stood at 0.7 per cent in the same month, for the first time ever.

SpiceJet carried just 730,000 passengers during the month, compared with 5.92 million in January, according to data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday.

India’s domestic airlines carried an overall 11.823 million passengers in September, down 6.49 per cent year-on-year, as airfares continued to remain high amid increased fuel costs and rupee depreciation.

Domestic passenger traffic during January-September declined 0.82 per cent to 122.353 million, compared with 123.370 million in the corresponding period last year, the DGCA data showed.

SpiceJet’s market share has declined sharply since the beginning of the year. It stood at 3.9 per cent in January and February, before easing to 3.8 per cent in March and 3.4 per cent in April. The share fell to 2.5 per cent in May, 1.9 per cent in June, 1.6 per cent in July and 1.2 per cent in August, before reaching 0.6 per cent in September. The airline’s passenger numbers also fell through much of the year. SpiceJet carried 5.92 million passengers in January, 5.55 million in February and 5.41 million in March. The number declined to 4.74 million in April and 3.86 million in May, before dropping to 2.63 million in June, 1.87 million in July, 1.4 million in August and 730,000 in September.

Star Air’s market share was 0.6 per cent in January. Its share slipped to 0.5 per cent in February and March, before recovering to 0.6 per cent in April and May. It reached 0.7 per cent in June, remained at that level in July and August, and held steady in September. IndiGo continued to dominate the domestic aviation market, with a 65.4 per cent share in September, up from 63.6 per cent in January. Its market share peaked at 67.4 per cent in July before easing to 65 per cent in August. The airline carried 77.3 million passengers in September, according to the DGCA data.