Star Air launches direct flights to Mundra, operations to begin from Jun 23

Star Air on Tuesday announced the launch of scheduled commercial services to Mundra in Gujarat, marking the airline's 32nd destination on its expanding domestic network.

Its operations are set to commence from June 23, further strengthening Star Air's commitment to connecting underserved regions of India with major economic and cultural centres.

According to Star Air, Mundra, home to India's largest private commercial and container port and a rapidly growing industrial ecosystem, will now benefit from enhanced air connectivity.

"Star Air's new flight services will link Mundra with Mumbai, Hindon, Goa, Surat, Belagavi, Bengaluru, Kolhapur and Nanded, offering greater convenience and reduced travel times for business travellers, professionals, industrial stakeholders, and tourists," the airline said in a statement.