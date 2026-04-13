Star Air to launch 38 weekly flights linking Mundra with six cities

Regional airline Star Air on Monday announced it will launch services to Mundra with 38 direct weekly flights, linking the port city to six key cities across Western and Northern India, starting April 25.

With over 17,000 additional seats now available each month, the move will boost air connectivity and economic growth in the region, Star Air said.

The expansion sees Mundra directly linked to Mumbai, Hindon (Delhi-NCR), Goa (Mopa), and Surat, it said and added that in addition to the 38 direct weekly flights, the airline will also introduce 16 weekly one-stop connections, strengthening ties with Kolhapur and Bhuj and further supporting the region's workforce and entrepreneurs.