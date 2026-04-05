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StatsGuru: Airports gather speed, but it's long runway ahead for many

Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat had the highest share of operational airports in 2025

aviation, aeroplane, flights, airport
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Jayant Pankaj
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2026 | 8:11 PM IST
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first phase of Noida International Airport in Jewar on March 28. India has over 300 airports of various types, with more than 54 per cent currently operational, and around seven per cent remaining unused.
 
The number of airports in India has grown significantly, rising from 80 in 2015 to 162 in 2025. During this period, the proportion of non-operational airports has fluctuated between 7 per cent and 23 per cent. (Chart 1) 
 
Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat had the highest share of operational airports in 2025. (Chart 2) 
 
Between 2023-24 and 2024-25, the share of domestic airports declined, and that of international and Customs airports increased. (Chart 3) 
 
Concurrently, for leading joint ventures, the share of net profit in revenue declined; Indira Gandhi International Airport’s profit share fell from 17 per cent to just 0.7 per cent. (Chart 4) 
 
Private players have expanded their presence over the past decade, increasing their stakes and acquiring new airports. (Chart 5) 
 
Globally, among large economies, India accounted for 0.7 per cent of the world’s airports in 2024, while the United States, Germany, and China had the largest shares. (Chart 6) 

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Topics :Airports in IndiaAirport Authority of IndiaIndian aviation

First Published: Apr 05 2026 | 8:11 PM IST

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