Surface connectivity adequate, says Noida airport Vice Chairman Schnellmann

When asked about cargo volume projections for initial years, Schnellmann said: "We're always a little bit reluctant to communicate any forecast or volume forecast, but what I can confirm is that the full portfolio of cargo services are available, so that capacity is there, whether it's domestic, whether it's an international cargo, whether it's valuables, dangerous goods or perishables."
Samra said NIA has currently developed facilities capable of handling 200,000 metric tonnes of cargo annually and will offer services covering domestic and international cargo, perishables, valuables, dangerous goods and dedicated freighter operations.
On competition with Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, Schnellmann said the Noida airport should be viewed as complementary infrastructure rather than a rival facility.