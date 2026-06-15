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UK, Europe holiday travel picks up as airlines slash seats to Asia

Foreign airlines are filling in the void by flying bigger aircraft from India

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However the seat capacity from India to Europe and the UK has increased as carriers like British Airways and Lufthansa have pressed more direct flights and seats into service
Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2026 | 11:52 PM IST
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European and British airlines have stepped in to fill a void in flights to international destinations from India, as its decision to rationalise international services and reportedly mull deferring of aircraft deliveries hobbles Air India from serving holidaymakers post the Iran war. 
The anticipated end of the Iran war is unlikely to see an immediate resumption of international leisure travel to pre-conflict levels because many airlines have slashed their seat capacities for June, the first month of the summer holidays. These primarily affect destinations in West and South-east Asia. 
However the seat capacity from India to Europe and the UK has increased as carriers like British Airways and Lufthansa have pressed more direct flights and seats into service. 
Foreign carriers are pushing new capacity either by adding services or by flying bigger aircraft from India. The most dramatic increase is in direct flights from India to the UK, with seat capacity going up by a massive 18.7 per cent in June. 
These airlines are leveraging upon a dramatic fall in Indians transiting from India to Europe and the US through West Asia due to the war, also benefit from Air India’s decision to reduce flights on various European routes. 
Air India, which has ordered over 470 planes from Boeing, is rationalising its international services this summer in response to surging fuel price and continuing airspace restrictions, including over Pakistan, that have forced it to fly longer distances. 
Airlines have cut seat capacity for not only war-hit West Asia, but across popular tourist destinations in Southeast Asia like Thailand, Singapore and Malaysia and even neighbouring Sri Lanka. 
According to data from OAG, the seat capacity between India and the UAE has seen the sharpest fall among the 20 busiest country pairs in the world – falling by 14.9 per cent in June year-on-year with over 340,426 seats taken off. This fall is due to the Iran war. 
The other sector to be hit is South-east Asia — due to surging air fares that have risen 15-30 per cent. Thailand, the second largest market for carriers from India, has seen seat capacity fall by 10 per cent in June. As many as 266,000 seats went off the air. Singapore — the third largest market — where seat capacity fell by 12 per cent with 249,000 seats slashed, and Malaysia, down 15.4  per cent with 29,000 seats reduced for the month. 
The sharp cut in West Asia is not limited to the UAE — the total seat capacity has fallen by 11 per cent in June across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman and Qatar to 1.5 million seats. 
Anil Kalsi, vice president of the Travel Agents Federation of India, said: “Thirty per cent of Indians who go to West Asia transit to Europe or the US. The war has adversely impacted this business. And European and UK airlines have taken advantage of this window.” 
 
   

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Topics :international flightsAir Indiaairlines

First Published: Jun 15 2026 | 11:05 PM IST

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