Bhogapuram airport begins commercial operations with first IndiGo flight

Commercial flight operations commenced at Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport at Bhogapuram here on Monday, with the first flight operated by IndiGo arriving from Hyderabad.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu flagged off the first commercial flight services at the airport and handed over boarding passes to passengers, marking the beginning of operations at the new international airport.

"The commencement of commercial flight operations at Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport is a matter of great happiness and pride. This marks the beginning of a new chapter for North Andhra and will open new opportunities for the region," Naidu said in a message.

ALSO READ: Air India shifts all Vizag flights to Bhogapuram airport: Check details Prime Minister Narendra Modi inugurated the airport on August 1. The first IndiGo flight arrived from Hyderabad, followed by an Air India Express flight from Bengaluru. According to the union minister, passengers who arrived at the airport praised its infrastructure, architecture and facilities. The airport has been built not merely as a building but as a symbol of our history, heritage and culture, he said. The minister thanked farmers who gave up their land for the project and GMR authorities for their role in developing the airport, saying their cooperation and commitment helped create the infrastructure for the development of North Andhra.

He said the airport was expected to give a new impetus to North Andhra, which had earlier been described as a backward region, and create an environment conducive to investments, tourism, employment and economic activity. Referring to Visakhapatnam Airport, the union minister said he understood the emotions of people who were saddened by the closure of its scheduled commercial operations. He said the infrastructure at Visakhapatnam Airport was now being utilised under general aviation for private flights. He said infrastructure development and connectivity to Bhogapuram airport were also being strengthened, with several roads widened and seven major road projects taken up, including the Sontyam road connecting from the Simhachalam side.