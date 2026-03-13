West Asia conflict: Airlines flag rising refinery margins behind ATF spike

The divergence emerged in early March, a few days after the US and Israel conducted military strikes on Iran. By March 4, crude oil prices had risen to $82.5 per barrel, which is about 19 per cent higher than the earlier average. Jet fuel prices, however, surged much more sharply, with the ATF benchmark jumping to $225.5 per barrel on the same day, a rise of about 167 per cent from the fiscal average.