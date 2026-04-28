Indian airlines warn govt soaring fuel costs threaten ops, seek urgent help

Indian airlines have asked the government for urgent help as rising aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices, linked to the ongoing West Asia conflict, are increasing costs and putting pressure on the sector.

In a letter to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the Federation of Indian Airlines (FIA), which represents Air India, IndiGo and SpiceJet, said immediate government support is needed to help airlines continue normal operations, CNBC-TV18 reported.

The industry body warned that airlines face severe financial stress and that unpredictable fuel pricing is making both domestic and international operations difficult.

Record ATF prices worsen financial pressure

Earlier this month, ATF prices surged to an all-time high of over ₹2 lakh per kilolitre for certain categories, driven by rising global oil prices.

For domestic airlines, prices increased by 8.5 per cent, while non-scheduled, charter and ad-hoc operators saw prices more than double. This marked the first time jet fuel prices crossed the ₹2 lakh per kilolitre level, surpassing previous highs recorded during the global energy crisis following the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2022. FIA said the current ad-hoc pricing structure has created major cost imbalances, making several routes financially unsustainable. International routes face sharper impact The industry body highlighted that international operations have been hit harder, with overseas ATF prices rising by ₹73-₹75 per litre. This sharp increase has weakened profitability on many international routes, with some becoming completely unviable. Indian carriers are also facing stronger competition from foreign airlines that operate from countries with lower fuel costs, the news report said.

As a result, airlines are being forced to reassess route networks and operational strategies. Fuel costs now dominate airline expenses According to FIA, ATF expenses now account for nearly 55-60 per cent of airline operating costs, compared with the earlier 30-40 per cent range. It also pointed to elevated refinery margins or crack spreads, which keep jet fuel prices high even when global crude oil prices soften, CNBC-TV18 reported. To ease pressure, FIA has urged the government to temporarily suspend the 11 per cent excise duty on domestic ATF, reintroduce a “crack band” pricing mechanism to stabilise prices and reduce VAT rates at major aviation hubs, the news report said.